Hanoi (VNA) - Improving the resilience and self-reliance of the national economy, laying a groundwork to build an independent and self-reliant economy integrated extensively and effectively into the world, holds particular significance for Vietnam in the new context, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

In an interview recently granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Dung said this approach aligns closely with the consistent direction and guidelines outlined in the Party and State's resolutions, strategies, and socio-economic development plans.

Following the National Assembly's approval of a resolution on the socio-economic development plan for 2024 at its 6th session, the Government swiftly issued resolutions to translate it into actions, he added.

As complicated and uncertain global and domestic developments are forecast to persist, with numerous challenges ahead, achieving the set socio-economic development goals requires resolute and focused efforts to expedite key tasks and solutions, he said, adding that it is imperative to improve institutional refinement and law enforcement, thus creating conditions to unlock, mobilise and use all resources effectively for development. Concurrently, significant strides must be made in strategic breakthroughs concerning institutions, human resources, and infrastructure systems.

For businesses, he suggested instilling a spirit of innovation, self-reliance and adaptability, urging enterprises to seize even the smallest opportunities and devise contingency plans to navigate future uncertainties. He stressed the importance of anticipating emerging trends, particularly in green economy and circular economy, and accelerating digital transformation and technology adoption to improve productivity, quality, efficiency and competitiveness.

According to the minister, it is crucial to strengthen collaboration with enterprises, especially those willing to transfer advanced techniques, new knowledge and cutting-edge technologies worldwide.

There should be a heightened focus on improving the quality of human resources through enhanced training and retention mechanisms, particularly skilled and high-level workers, as well as labour restructuring to adapt to and stay ahead of emerging market trends, he said./.