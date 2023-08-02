Hanoi (VNA) – Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 2 for outgoing Italian Ambassador to Vietnam Antonio Alessandro.

Lam thanked and spoke highly of the ambassador and staff of the Italian Embassy in Vietnam for working closely with Vietnamese agencies to carefully prepare for, thus contributing to the success of the recent Italy visit by President Vo Van Thuong and another trip by high-ranking delegation from the Ministry of Public Security (MoPS).

Vietnam always considers Italy one of its priority partners based on sincere and trustworthy cooperation, he said, adding that Vietnam highly values Italy's role on the international arena and cooperation at important multilateral forums, and backs its initiatives and ideas to maintain peace, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



Vietnam is willing to act as a bridge for the relationship between Italy and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and help Italy join cooperation mechanisms in the Asia-Pacific, the minister stressed.

Lam said the MoPS highly appreciates the ambassador’s active contributions to developing the bilateral ties in security and law enforcement. Both sides have facilitated the exchange of delegations at all levels to share strategic information and signed a number of agreements, thus creating an important legal corridor for bilateral coordination in crime prevention and control, he added.

Alessandro, for his part, affirmed that in any future position, he will strive to put forth initiatives to promote fine cooperation between Italy and Vietnam in various fields.

He also pledged to serve as a bridge to further expand effective cooperation between Italian law enforcement agencies and the MoPS, thereby firmly safeguarding national security and prosperity of each country and for the benefit of the two countries’ people./.