Health Vietnam reports seven new COVID-19 cases on March 6 morning Vietnam recorded seven new COVID-19 infections over the past 12 hours to 6am on March 6, including six in Hai Duong province – the country’s current biggest pandemic outbreak - and one imported case in Thai Nguyen province.

Health Vietnam records six imported COVID-19 cases on March 5 afternoon Vietnam reported six new COVID-19 cases, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6:00 pm on March 5, raising the national tally to 2,494 with 1,572 domestically-transmitted cases, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health COVID-19 vaccinations must be safe, effective: Deputy PM The Ministry of Health must ensure the safety and efficiency of Vietnam’s COVID-19 vaccination programme, under the instructions of the Politburo and the Government, Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam said at a meeting of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control on March 5.

Health Vietnam striving to be self-sufficient in COVID-19 vaccines Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long has said that Vietnam will focus on the research and production of homegrown COVID-19 vaccines alongside imports, viewing this as a long-term strategy.