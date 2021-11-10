Politics Congratulations to President of Republic of Cabo Verde on swearing in President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 10 sent a message of congratulations to José Maria Neves on his swearing in as President of the Republic of Cabo Verde.

Politics Vietnam spotlights ADMM’s role over regional security issues ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) Retreat was held virtually on November 10. Defence Minister, General Phan Van Giang led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the event.

Politics Health Minister urges localities to speed up COVID-19 vaccinations Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long urged localities nationwide to increase COVID-19 vaccine coverage as soon as possible during a question-and-answer session, part of the 15th legislature’s second sitting in Hanoi on November 10.

