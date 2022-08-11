Politics Vietnam closely monitors situation in Taiwan Strait: Spokeswoman Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has stated that Vietnam is closely keeping a close watch on the situation in the Taiwan Strait.

Politics Vietnam, UN sign strategic framework for sustainable development cooperation A Strategic Framework for Sustainable Development Cooperation (CF) between the Government of Vietnam and all UN resident and non-resident agencies in Vietnam for the 2022-2026 period was signed in Hanoi on August 11.

Business Vietnam ready to discuss economic issues with US: spokeswoman Vietnam is ready to keep frequent contact with the US to deal with emerging issues, an official from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on August 11 regarding an official US launch of an anti-circumvention investigation into steel pipe imported from Vietnam.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 11 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on August 11.