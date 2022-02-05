Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) actively assisted localities in performing sci-tech tasks that had great impacts on socio-economic development last year, contributing to easing difficulties caused by COVID-19 pandemic.



The results showed that sci-tech research results and innovations are contributing to the common development of the economy, each sector and each locality.



The MoST pledged to enhance coordination with localities in directing and managing sci-tech activities, thus helping improve efficiency and effectiveness of State management, propelling socio-economic development of the country and localities in particular.

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



Last year, the MoST launched, approved and granted funding for tasks under the programme for rural and mountainous areas. It also helped over 25 cities and provinces study and perform tasks of assessing technological capacity of their several key sectors while holding more than 320 supply-demand matching events between localities and firms from the Republic of Korea, Israel and Germany in the fields of support industry, agriculture, energy and environment.



At the same time, it continued stepping up the intellectual property (IP) strategy and the intellectual property development programme till 2030; helped with Vietnam’s registration and protection of brands and geographical indications abroad, especially in key markets. The MoST successfully protected the geographical indication of Luc Ngan lychee and Binh Thuan dragon fruit in Japan, paving the way for geographical indication protection for other farm produce, thus gradually looking toward the European markets.



Together with localities, the ministry provided assistance in establishing, tapping and protecting IP rights to meet requirements for global integration, turning IP an effective tool to improve national competitiveness.



Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat urged sci-tech establishments to renew their mechanisms and policies in activities, promote start-ups and innovation, access scientific ans technological solutions and innovations in service of key local products, improve goods quality and productivity, and accelerate digital transformation in sectors./.

VNA