Business UKVFTA opens up opportunities for steel, mechanical firms Vietnamese exporters in the steel and mechanic sectors expect to get easier access to the UK market following the signing of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) last month.

Business Vietnam makes progress in fight against IUU fishing The European Commission (EC) has made positive assessment of Vietnam’s fight against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing following two inspections in the past over three years since EC imposed a “yellow card” on Vietnam’s export of aquatic products to Europe.

Business UKVFTA a push for Vietnam’s agricultural exports to UK The UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) will open up more opportunities to boost the export of Vietnam’s key agricultural products with the commitments to market opening the same as the EU-Vietnam FTA, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.