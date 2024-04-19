Sci-Tech Vietnam Digital Awards 2024 launched The Vietnam Digital Awards 2024 was launched by the Vietnam Digital Communications Association (VDCA) and VietTimes Magazine in Hanoi on April 16 with a view to fostering the development of the digital government, digital economy and digital society.

Sci-Tech Networking event held for Vietnamese, Korean innovation firms An investment promotion event was held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on April 15, aiming to connect Vietnamese and Korean enterprises in the field of innovation and start-up.

Sci-Tech Vietnam racing in AI development The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) has proposed the Government approve a national strategy on artificial intelligence (AI) research, development and application by 2030.

Sci-Tech Viettel opens data centre in Hanoi’s Hoa Lac hi-tech park The military-run telecom service provider Viettel on April 10 inaugurated its data centre in Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park in Hanoi - one of the largest data centres in Vietnam so far.