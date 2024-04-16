Government highlights innovation, creativity in foreign service information
At a training session on external information work for personnel at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Government has issued a resolution regarding its action programme until 2030 to implement the Politburo’s conclusion on continuing to enhance the quality and efficiency of foreign service information in the new context.
Embracing innovation and creativity, the programme demands treating cyberspace as a new realm for information dissemination to foreign readers and leveraging science-technology and digital transformation to innovate practices, thereby achieving breakthrough efficiency.
According to the resolution, outcomes of the work must be assessed more clearly, in addition to a need to propel Vietnam's rise in global rankings, aligned with the country's interests.
It is also necessary to enhance proactiveness and coordination among ministries, agencies, and localities, ensuring a close link with domestic service information, and fostering coherence between related Party, State, and people diplomacy.
To achieve these goals, the Government mandates thorough dissemination and implementation of the resolution. The set tasks include intensifying the struggle against misinformation and negative information affecting the nation's image, and mobilising social resources for the work.
The Government requests plans for foreign service information be developed and refined, while calling for the development of media and publishing systems with influence and credibility worldwide./.