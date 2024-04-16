Society Vietnam needs 20-30 billion USD investment for universal clean water access Vietnam will need to invest 20-30 billion USD on water supply and drainage to make sure that 100% of the population has access to clean water, according to experts.

Society Soc Trang active in popularise anti-IUU fishing regulations Authorities of the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang have coordinated closely to popularise regulations to prevent and combat illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing among the local fishermen.

Society Son La organises traditional New Year celebration for Lao students The Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Young Union Committee of Son La province coordinated with local universities and colleges to hold a get-together on April 15 the occasion of Bunpimay - the traditional New Year festival of Laos.

Society Romanian Government grants 21 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens The Vietnamese Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) has announced that the Romanian Government will grant 21 scholarships to Vietnamese citizens in 2024 to study in the European country.