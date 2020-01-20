Business US-China trade deal forces firms to grow The recently signed US-China trade deal, an effort to calm trade tensions between the world’s two largest economies, will force Vietnamese businesses to grow in order to meet the challenges as well as the opportunities it brings, said economic experts.

Business Quality key to pepper growth, not quantity For two decades, farmer To Nguyen Ho Hai in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai grew peppers, enjoying a boon in production.

Business Private economic sector – important driver of economy Just one month after the founding of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, on October 13, 1945, President Ho Chi Minh wrote a letter to the industrial and business circles in the country, in which he stressed their great role in the cause of national construction.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches Da Nang-Shanghai route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on January 19 officially launched a non-stop route connecting the central coastal city of Da Nang and China’s Shanghai.