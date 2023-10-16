Society Vietnam, Japan exchange experience in maritime management The Vietnam Agency of Seas and Islands (VASI) under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment (MoNRE) and the National Ocean Policy Secretariat at the Cabinet Office of Japan held their first-ever direct dialogue in Hanoi on October 16.

Society Conference spotlights public governance’s role in socio-economic recovery The 29th General Assembly and the 68th Conference of the Eastern Regional Organisation for Public Administration (EROPA) are taking place in Hanoi on October 16-20, highlighting the role of public governance in socio-economic recovery and development towards sustainable development goals.

Society Central Highlands faces severe shortage of teachers The Central Highlands region is facing a severe shortage of teachers at all educational levels, seriously affecting the universalisation of education for local people, especially ethnic minority people.

Society Exhibition on Vietnam in France promotes bilateral friendship An exhibition on Vietnam was held in Voves city in France’s Eure-et-Loir region on October 14 as part of the annual activities of the France-Vietnam Friendship Association (FVFA).