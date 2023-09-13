Society Vietnam to host annual conference of ASEAN Book Publishers Association's Executive Committee The Vietnam Publishers Association (VPA) and the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City will organise an annual conference of the Executive Committee of the ASEAN Book Publishers Association (ABPA) and sidelines activities from September 14-19, according to the VPA.

Society Marrakesh Treaty to improve print-disabled persons’ access to publications: official Vietnam’s participation in and implementation of the Marrakesh Treaty will be useful to promoting the disabled’s access to a richer diversity of publications, said Pham Thi Kim Oanh, Deputy Director of the Copyright Office of Vietnam under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

Society A Vietnam-UK bridge celebrates its 10th anniversary The shaping and growth of the VUKN is an inspiring story of enthusiastic British volunteers dedicated to fostering friendship and cooperation between the two countries and their people.

Society RoK - Vietnam Women’s Forum held in Seoul The 10th Republic of Korea (RoK) - Vietnam Women’s Forum, held by the Korean Women’s Development Institute (KWDI) and the Vietnam Women’s Union (VWU), took place in Seoul on September 12.