The Drug Administration of Vietnam (DAV) under the Ministry of Health on February 17 issued the list of three COVID-19 treatment drugs containing the active ingredient Molnupiravir, which had been granted certificates of registration for conditional circulation. The three drugs are Molravir 400 produced by Boston Vietnam Pharma; Movinavir 200 mg manufactured by Mekophar Chemical Pharmaceutical; and Molnupiravir Stella 400 produced by Stellapharm J.V Co., Ltd.

Earlier, the advisory council of the Ministry of Health agreed with the latter's proposal on granting certificates of registration for conditional circulation to the three drugs. The licensing for these drugs is valid for three years from the date of signing the decision.

The DAV requested drug manufacturing and registration establishments to produce in accordance with dossiers and documents registered with the Ministry of Health, coordinate with treatment facilities to strictly comply with current regulations on prescription drugs, monitor the safety, effectiveness, and unwanted effects of drugs on Vietnamese people, and report it regularly.



The DAV also asked the Departments of Health of provinces and centrally-run cities to direct local medical examination and treatment facilities, medical staff, and drug supply establishments to notify patients of the benefits and risks when using these drugs, treatment methods, other drugs that can replace Molnupiravir in treating COVID-19.



During the circulation of the three drugs, based on the monitoring and updating information on the safety and effectiveness of them, the agency may decide to revoke the granted certificates of registration for circulation in line with Clause 1, Article 58 of the Law on Pharmacy./.

