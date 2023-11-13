Business Petrol prices down in latest adjustment Retail prices of petrol were revised down on November 13 in the latest adjustment by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance.

Business Rosy horizon for Vietnam’s apparel, leather shoe exports Despite the gloomy gloomy outlook of the global economic, Vietnamese exporters of yarn, garment, textile, and leather shoes are still seeing a brighter future as robust signs are looming on the horizon.

Business Vietnam Expo 2023 in HCM City to draw 1,200 enterprises The Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2023), one of the leading international trade exhibitions in Vietnam, will take place from December 7-9 in Ho Chi Minh City with the participation of 1,200 enterprises from 20 countries and territories.