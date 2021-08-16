Business Work on expanded Dien Bien airport to start in December: ACV Construction of the expanded Dien Bien airport project is scheduled to begin in December 2021 and finish at the beginning of the fourth quarter of 2023, according to the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV).

Business E-commerce gives MSMEs equal opportunities to access global market Cross-border e-commerce has changed the way firms are doing business, with micro, small and medium sized enterprises (MSMEs) given more equal opportunities to access global market, said Vu Tien Loc, Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI).

Business Vietnam aims to connect 5 million farming households to e-commerce platforms Vietnam looks to connect 5 million farming households to e-commerce platforms this year, which would create breakthroughs in the development of the digital economy in the agriculture sector, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications Pham Anh Tuan said.

Business Vietnam’s tea exports to Australia surge Vietnam shipped six tonnes of tea worth 74,000 USD to Australia in the first half of 2021, showing year-on-year surges of 62.1 percent in volume and 85 percent in value, according to the Agency of Foreign Trade at the Ministry of Industry and Trade.