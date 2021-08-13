Business Beer companies report mixed performance in Q2 The COVID-19 outbreak during the second quarter has hit some beer producers, especially large ones in the market.

Business Hospitality sector seeks ways to maintain operation amid pandemic As Ho Chi Minh City grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak, hotels have actively adapted to the situation by offering paid quarantine services to maintain their operation.

Business Hanoi’s website on OCOP programme debuts A website featuring One Commune, One Product (OCOP) products of Hanoi has been launched, announced the city’s Coordination Office for New-style Rural Area Building on August 12.

Business Railway sector sees great opportunities amid COVID-19 The current COVID-19 crisis is creating opportunities for the railway sector thanks to its prominent advantages in international transport.