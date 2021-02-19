Business Ministries and localities urgently tackle pressing problems for businesses Amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in Vietnam, ministries and localities are urgently implementing action programmes to sustain economic growth while keeping the disease at bay.

Business Bright outlook for rice exports in 2021: Insider This year’s rice exports will not only sustain the value growth seen in 2020 but also increase in volume, a leader from major rice exporter - the Trung An Hi-tech Farming JSC - has said.

Business Finance Ministry suggests further extending tax payment deadline The Ministry of Finance has submitted a proposal to the Government seeking approval to create a decree expanding the timeframe for tax and land lease payments.

Business HCM City: Work begins to supply power for Metro Line No 1 The Management Authority for Urban Railways of Ho Chi Minh City (MAUR) and contractors kicked off work on power supply for the southern economic hub’s first metro line project on February 19, which has now seen 82 percent of works completed.