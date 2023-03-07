Society Young woman takes lead in healing war wounds Known as a “steel rose” on the front, clearing and overcoming the consequences of bombs and mines in Quang Tri province, Nguyen Thi Dieu Linh has made significant contributions to reducing accidents and injuries caused by UXO and returning clean land to local farmers.

Society Roundtable looks back on history of Vietnam-Russia friendship A roundtable was held in St. Petersburg on March 6, discussing the history of friendship between Russia and Vietnam through meetings of Soviet Union leader Iosif .V. Stalin and President Ho Chi Minh.

Society Vietnam to complete policies, laws for sustainable energy development Experts discussed the implementation of policies and laws on energy development in the 2016-2021 period at a conference co-organised by the Vietnam Union of Science and Technology Associations (VUSTA) and the National Assembly (NA)'s Committee for Science, Technology and Environment (CSTE) in Hanoi on March 5.

Society Fisherman with stroke brought from Song Tu Tay island to mainland for treatment A helicopter operated by the Army Corps 18 under the Ministry of National Defence has operated an emergency flight to bring a fisherman suffering a stroke from Song Tu Tay island in the central province of Khanh Hoa’s Truong Sa district to Ho Chi Minh City for treatment.