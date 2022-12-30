The equipment package, funded by the UK Government and delivered through UNICEF, includes 500 patients vital sign monitors and 500 syringe pumps. (Photo: Courtesy of UNICEF)

Hanoi (VNA) – The British Embassy in Hanoi and UNICEF on December 29 handed over 500,000 GBP (over 602,000 USD) in life-saving equipment to the Ministry of Health to assist recovery of Vietnam’s health system.



The equipment package, funded by the UK Government and delivered through UNICEF in December 2022, includes 500 patient vital signs monitors and 500 syringe pumps.



The Health Ministry will soon distribute the equipment to hospitals and health facilities in need nationwide.



British Ambassador to Vietnam Iain Frew said that he hopes medical equipment shows both the UK’s long-term and practical as well as moral support to Vietnamese patients and medical doctors in the most vulnerable areas to overcome hardships, particularly in health.



“We will continue to cooperate closely with Vietnam’s Ministry of Health to strengthen and support resilient health systems and services for Vietnam,’’ he said.



UNICEF Vietnam OIC Representative Ziad Nabulsi said that the equipment will contribute greatly to the ongoing efforts to keep Vietnam safe from the COVID-19 outbreak as well as to strengthen its health system post-COVID.



While Vietnam’s health system has progressively improved, which was also evident through its robust response to COVID-19, it still needs support from partners – especially in remote and hard-to-reach areas. UNICEF, along with its partners, will continue to focus on strengthening Vietnam’s health system.



During the COVID-19 pandemic, the UK was one of the initial countries that donated vaccines to Vietnam, with over 2 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.



Wider health cooperation between the UK and Vietnam includes work on antimicrobial resistance, non-communicable diseases, health education and digital health./.