Society Ba Ria-Vung Tau developing smart cities to better serve people Practicality, efficiency, and closer links between the government and the people to better serve individuals and businesses are the basic goals within Ba Ria-Vung Tau’s Smart City project.

Society National action month on gender equality launched in Ba Ria-Vung Tau The national action month on gender equality and gender-based violence prevention and response was launched in the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on November 12 by the United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN Women) in Vietnam.

Society Australia launches equality strategy in Vietnam The Australian Embassy on November 11 held a ceremony to launch the Equality Strategy in Vietnam in the 2022-2027 period, aiming to strengthen Australia's efforts in promoting gender equality, women and girls' empowerment, the social integration of persons with disabilities, ethnic minority groups, and LGBTI group.

Society Vietnamese with disabilities enjoy equal, full rights Over the years, ensuring rights for people with disabilities has received great attention from the Party and State. There are now numerous policies and legal regulations providing favourable conditions for them to enjoy equal rights to politic, economic, cultural and social activities, stablise their lives, and integrate into the community.