Health Dengue fever develops complicatedly in Hanoi Hanoi recorded 79 cases of dengue fever in the week from July 4-10, a 1.5-fold increase compared to the previous week, according to the city’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

Health COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,756,254 on July 12 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,756,254 on July 12 with 873 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Health sector finds solutions to maintain medical staff in public hospitals Many medical workers quit their jobs in State facilities and moved to private health centres, especially in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, leaving a big challenge for the health sector.