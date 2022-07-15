Health Ministry recieves Australian-donated equipment for COVID-19 response Medical equipment donated by the Australian Department of Defence for Vietnam’s COVID-19 prevention and control was handed over to the Ministry of National Defence at a ceremony in Hanoi on July 13.

Health Dengue fever develops complicatedly in Hanoi Hanoi recorded 79 cases of dengue fever in the week from July 4-10, a 1.5-fold increase compared to the previous week, according to the city’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC).

Health COVID-19: national caseload rises to 10,756,254 on July 12 The national caseload of COVID-19 reached 10,756,254 on July 12 with 873 new cases reported in the past 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.