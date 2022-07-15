Additional 956 COVID-19 cases recorded on July 15
Vietnam’s total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,759,145 after 956 infections were reported on July 15.
Vietnam's total number of COVID-19 cases rose to 10,759,145 after 956 infections were reported on July 15.
According to the Ministry of Health, 5,619 patients were declared to be free from the disease on the same day, raising the total number of recoveries to 9,798,969.
Meanwhile, no fatality was recorded on the day, keeping the death toll from the disease at 43,090, accounting for 0.4% of the total infections.
More than 237.67 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far./.