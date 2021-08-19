Mobile medical stations to be set up in HCM City, COVID-19 hotspots
Mobile medical stations will be established in the country's current largest COVID-19 hotspots of Ho Chi Minh City, Long An, Dong Nai and Binh Duong provinces, heard an online meeting on measures to stamp out the pandemic held on August 19 under the chair of Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long.
The mobile medical stations will give primary health care to people with minimum conditions in terms of equipment and personnel. (Photo: VNA)
The model aims to give medical services to all people amid the overload of the healthcare system in the localities due to complicated developments of COVID-19.
After listening to opinions from experts and localities, Long said that the establishment of the mobile medical station is crucial, especially in HCM City and other localities that cannot manage and treat COVID-19 patients in concentrated medical facilities anymore.
The minister underlined that communes and wards are considered as "strongholds" in pandemic prevention and control.
In the current pandemic situation, especially during the period of social distancing, the provision of caring and treatment services for COVID-19 patients is a great challenge, he said, stressing that the model can deal with the problem and enable people to access uninterrupted medical services.
The mobile medical stations will give primary health care to people with minimum conditions in terms of equipment and personnel. However, they will follow standards in primary health care services for people with common illnesses. The stations will also mange, take care of and treat COVID-19 patients in the community whose conditions are controllable.
Long asked HCM City to allocate personnel for these stations and report the city’s demand for personnel support to the ministry so that it can make a suitable assistance plan./.
