Health Mobile COVID-19 vaccination serves the elderly in HCM City The People’s Committee of Go Vap District in Ho Chi Minh City has deployed a mobile COVID-19 vaccination vehicle to assist people aged over 65 in the locality.

Health New medical establishments for COVID-19 treatment open in HCM City A new intensive care unit (ICU) and a hospital for COVID-19 treatment were inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City on August 18 to meet demand for treatment in the country’s largest hotspot.