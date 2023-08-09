MoFA, US Embassy hold training workshop on modern communication skills
The three-day event is organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the US Embassy in Vietnam. (Photo: baoquocte.vn)Da Nang (VNA) – A workshop opened in central Da Nang city on August 9 to equip spokespersons and officials in charge of foreign information service of provinces and centrally-run cities nationwide with modern communication and foreign information dissemination skills.
The three-day event was organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and the US Embassy in Vietnam on the occasion of the 10th anniversary of the comprehensive partnership between the two countries.
In her opening speech, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said the first training workshop on communication, held as part of cooperation between the MoFA and the US Department of State, attracted 62 participants from 49 provinces and cities.
It aims to help the localities’ officials in charge of foreign information dissemination improve their capacity, she noted, adding that it is also a meaningful activity marking 10 years of the comprehensive partnership and contributing to the development of bilateral relations.
US Ambassador to Vietnam Marc Knapper affirmed that the workshop will help intensify relations between the two countries in multiple aspects, especially trade which has surged from zero to 139 billion USD at present.
Apart from equipping participants with necessary skills, it also looks to enhance the connectivity among the forces responsible for foreign information dissemination nationwide, as well as between them and the US Embassy so as to help reinforce mutual understanding and cooperation./.