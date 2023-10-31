Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (L) and Mongolian PM Oyun-Erdene Luvsannamsrai during their meeting on the sidelines of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions (AMNC) of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Tianjin, China, on June 27. (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Mongolia Doan Khanh Tam has called the upcoming visit to Vietnam by President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh a milestone in the bilateral ties in the context that the two countries will celebrate the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations next year.



In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) ahead of the tour from November 1-5, the diplomat recalled the first visit to Mongolia by late President Ho Chi Minh in July 1955 after the establishment of the diplomatic ties on November 17, 1954, and the visit to Vietnam by First Secretary of the Mongolian People's Revolutionary Party (MPRP) Central Committee and Chairman of the Council of Ministers Yumjaagiin Tsedenbal in September 1959, saying they set a foundation for the friendship between the two peoples.



The two countries have maintained the exchange of visits and contacts between their high-ranking leaders, significantly contributing to consolidating and enhancing their mutual political trust and understanding, he said.



President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh will pay a State visit to Vietnam from November 1-5. (Photo: Anadolu)



Besides, localities of the two countries have also set up ties like Hanoi - Ulaanbaatar, Ho Chi Minh City – Ulaanbaatar, Hoa Binh – Tuv, and Dak Lak – Orkhon, he added. Tam held that the time-honoured relationship, mutual support, attention of the two countries' leaders, rich natural resources and improved production capacity have created a firm foundation and momentum for the cooperation in all spheres, from economy and trade to science-technology, education, culture, sports and tourism.

Stressing the importance of Khurelsukh’s visit, Tam said it will be the 4th state visit to Vietnam by a Mongolian President since the one by then President Tsakhiagiin Elbegdorj in November 2013.



High-level cooperation agreements to be signed during the trip will create an important legal basis for the two countries to remove obstacles, and promote collaboration in the fields where both have strengths such as agriculture, mining and tourism, and contribute to balancing the two-way trade, the diplomat said.



He suggested the two countries expand cooperation in mining, green growth, climate change response, and air pollution reduction, saying Vietnam should import animal products from Mongolia.

President Vo Van Thuong (R) receives Secretary of the National Security Council of Mongolia Jadamba Enkhbayar in Hanoi in May. (Photo: VNA) Vietnam has signed about 20 free trade agreements (FTAs), he said, noting that through Vietnam, Mongolian businesses can access the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and other markets.

Trade between the two countries doubled to 85 million USD in 2022 from only 41.4 million USD in 2017, and the value stood at about 75 million USD in the first eight months of this year.



The ambassador emphasised that the two countries boast substantial potential and advantages to promote cooperation in agriculture, tourism, education - training, science, information technology, digital transformation, digital economy, and energy, and expressed his firm belief that the relationship will grow further in the time ahead./.

