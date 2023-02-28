Business Issuers seek solutions to delay bond debt payment The volume of mature bonds of businesses will peak in 2023 - 2024 and bond issuers are taking different actions to proactively remove difficulties.

Business Reference exchange rate up 2 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,644 VND/USD on February 28, up 2 VND from the previous day.

Business Stakeholders urge more autonomy for State-owned businesses Stakeholders are calling for a new decision-making mechanism for State-owned enterprises to allow them to operate more independently and sustainably.