Business Southern localities a magnet for Japanese investors Southern localities remain attractive destinations for Japanese investors thanks to the completion of infrastructure systems and an improved business environment.

Business New records set in agricultural product export revenue Many agricultural products such as rice, coffee, cashew and durian have set their own records in export revenue, contributing to brightening the picture of Vietnam’s exports for this year.

Business Marine economy centre in south-central region The Van Phong Economic Zone in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa is expected to become a national marine economy centre, home to seaports, urban areas, airports, and casinos in accordance with a Prime Ministerial Decision approving revisions to economic zone general planning to 2040 and vision to 2050.

Business Infographic Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023 Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been adjusted in the context of many key growth drivers being put under major external pressure.