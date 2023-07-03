Environment Quang Binh targets sustainable preservation of Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park Domestic and foreign officials, experts and scientists raised proposals to raise the efficiency of management over the UNESCO-recognised Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh at a symposium on June 30.

Environment Short film calling for sea turtle protection released The Education for Nature Vietnam (ENV) has just released a short documentary titled “Sea turtles belong to the ocean”, its 55th media short film, in an effort to increase public’s awareness on the threats to the species, particularly illegal poaching and trafficking.

Environment Measures sought to promote deforestation-free coffee production Measures to develop coffee production and supply without causing deforestation following regulations of the European Union (EU) were discussed during a conference jointly held by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and the EU Delegation to Vietnam on June 29.

Environment National Park sees better protection thanks to eco-tourism Situated around 30 kilometres to the northwest of Tay Ninh city, Lo Go - Xa Mat National Park is home to an abundance of rare fauna and flora. It has also been better protected thanks to a boost in local eco-tourism.