Business China remains promising market for Vietnamese farm produce China was the biggest buyer of Vietnam’s agro-forestry-fishery products in 2023, and it is expected to remain a promising market with numerous opportunities for Vietnamese farm produce to increase the market share and export value.

Business First Vietnamese factory inaugurated in Egypt Vietnam's European Plastics Joint Stock Company (EuP) has inaugurated a factory specialising in producing filler masterbatch in Sadat city, Menoufaya province of Egypt, marking the first factory of a Vietnamese enterprise in the Middle East country.

Business Businesses’ confidence recovered: Report Despite lingering difficulties, businesses have recovered their confidence, the Private Economic Development Research Board (Board IV) under the Prime Minister’s Administrative Reform Advisory Council underlined in its latest report on business situation in 2023 and outlook for 2024.

Business Demand weakens as Tet nears The domestic market is experiencing sluggish demand for essential Tet (Lunar New Year) goods as the country's largest traditional holiday nears.