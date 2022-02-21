More int’l airlines plan to resume flights to Indonesia’s Bali
Indonesia’s State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I (AP I) has received applications from three international airline companies to resume flights to I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali this March.
Airport staff at the international terminal area of Ngurah Rai Airport on the island of Bali, Indonesia, on October 14, 2021. (Photo: VNA)Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia’s State-owned airport operator PT Angkasa Pura I (AP I) has received applications from three international airline companies to resume flights to I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport in Bali this March.
The three international airline companies are KLM Royal Dutch of the Netherland, Scoot Tiger Air of Singapore, and JetStar Airways of Australia, AP I President Director Faik Fahmi noted in a written statement on February 19.
He considered this a positive signal for the recovery of international airlines’ and foreign tourists' trust to fly to enjoy holidays in Bali.
Fahmi highlighted the commitment of AP I to support all efforts to revive international flights amid the COVID-19 pandemic by applying stringent health protocols and ensuring its operations in accordance with rules.
He expressed the optimism that the number of international passengers and flights to Bali will increase gradually and help the local economy and Bali tourism recover sustainably.
Meanwhile, Bali Governor Wayan Koster noted the national flag carrier Garuda Indonesia will restore flights from Sydney to Denpasar to support the resumption of international routes to Bali.
He said reopening the Sydney-Bali air route will be a good initial step as the local economy has been acutely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. If the endeavors to handle COVID-19 in Bali can run well, tourism recovery can begin.
On February 3, the arrival of a Garuda Indonesia flight from Narita of Japan to Denpasar of Bali marked the resumption of international flights at the I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport./.