World Indonesia, Australia renew local currency swap arrangement Bank Indonesia (BI) and the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) have agreed to renew their Bilateral Local Currency Swap Arrangement (BCSA).

World Thailand's gems, jewellery exports projected to up 15-20 percent in 2022 Thailand's gem and jewellery exports excluding gold are forecast to grow by 15-20 percent in 2022 thanks to the global economic recovery, increasing economic activities as well as less severe symptoms caused by the Omicron variant.