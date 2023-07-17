Business Opportunities for electronics part–supply industry to make a change As the global production shift intensifies, remarkable prospects for transformation present themselves within the electronic parts supply industry, according to the Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI).

Business Corporate bond trading system improves market transparency, liquidity The operation of a separate corporate bond trading system is necessary to develop a transparent secondary market and increase liquidity for corporate bonds.

Business Family tours a trend in Ho Chi Minh City this summer People pay more and more attention to summer holiday vacation and consider it an opportunity to tighten connectivity among family members, according to travel agencies in Ho Chi Minh City.

Business Vietnam eyes sustainable development for coconut industry Coconut industry is playing a very important role in the socio-economic development of Vietnam and should be considered an indispensable part of the country's development strategies.