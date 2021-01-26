More new COVID-19 cases recorded in Southeast Asia
A deceased COVID-19 patient in Manila, the Philippines (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Thailand on January 26 reported 959 new cases of COVID-19, a record daily rise since the start of the pandemic.
The figure included 937 community infections, 914 of which were recorded in Samut Sakhon province, while the remainder was imported.
Samut Sakhon became the epicentre of a new COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand last month, following a mass testing on migrant workers from Myanmar and Thai citizens.
Thailand’s national tally now stood at 14,646, with 75 deaths. Total recoveries exceeded 10,000 and more than 3,600 cases are under treatment.
In Indonesia, the national count exceeded 1 million on January 26 after the country logged 13,094 new COVID-19 cases. The death toll increased 336 to 28,468.
On the same day, Cambodia recorded two new cases, both imported, taking the national count to 460. The new cases are returnees from Indonesia and Thailand earlier this month, according to the Cambodian Ministry of Health. Total recoveries stood at 412 while the country has reported zero deaths.
The Philippine’s Ministry of Health announced 1,173 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed on the day, raising the total number to 516,166. Fatalities rose to 10,386, an increase of 94 cases from the previous day. The number of recoveries totalled 475,400./.