Society Vietnamese apprentices get rewards for high results in Japanese language test The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan presented cash rewards to 48 Vietnamese apprentices who had performed excellently in the recent Japanese language proficiency test during a ceremony held in Tokyo on September 5.

Society Radio Voice of Vietnam targets internet users with new digital platform National radio broadcaster Voice of Vietnam (VOV) on September 4 launched VOV Live – a digital platform that offers users unlimited access to the diversified content produced by VOV, including its huge archive of radio shows aired over the past 75 years.