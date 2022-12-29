Remains of Vietnam ese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Laos repatriated (Photo: VNA)

Phnom Penh (VNA) – A ceremony was held in the northern Lao province of Oudomxay on December 29 to repatriate ten sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in the neighbouring country.

Deputy Political Commissar of the Military Region 2 and head of the military region's Steering Committee 515 Major General Tran Ngoc Tuan, officials of Oudomxay province, representatives from the Vietnamese People Association in Oudomxay province and Vietnam's 705 International Cooperation Co. Ltd attended the ceremony.

This was the first repatriation of martyrs' remains found in six northern Lao provinces during the 2022 - 2023 dry season.

The remains were found by a search team from the Military Region 2.

Of the ten sets of remains, six were identified with names and hometowns. They will be handed over to the local authorities for funeral rituals following local customs and the wishes of their families on December 30.



The other four will be buried on December 30 at Tong Khao cemetery in Dien Bien Phu city, the northern province of Dien Bien./.