Society Incense offering in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh, martyrs State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 offered incense and flowers to late President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs at Nga Ba Giong memorial and Gieng nuoc hospital relic site in Hoc Mon district, Ho Chi Minh City on May 20 on the occasion of the late leader’s 131st birthday (May 19).

Society Vietnam presents medical supplies to South Sudan Head of the Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, on behalf of the Vietnamese Government, has symbolically presented anti-COVID-19 medical supplies to the Government of South Sudan.

Society Son La border guards present gifts to Lao counterparts The Red Cross Society of the northern mountainous province of Son La visited and presented gifts to border guards at Chieng Khuong border gate in Song Ma district of Vietnam and border guard station 212 in the Lao province of Houaphanh.

Society President Ho Chi Minh's birthday marked inVenezuela, Chile The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's statue in Simon Bolivar Boulevard in Caracas on May 19 on the occasion of his 131st birthday.