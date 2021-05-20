More support sent to help Laos combat COVID-19
Representatives of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the family of donor Tran Viet Tuan present over 300,000 medical face masks to support Laos' fight against the pandemic (Photo: VNA)
Colonel Bui Van Dai, member of the Party Committee of Military Region 2 and the company’s chairman, said that the gift demonstrates the profound attention and close sentiments of the military region’s Party Committee and units towards northern Lao provinces and units.
Chief of the Lao People's Armed Forces’ Infantry Division Major General Sayavong Saynamthilath expressed his profound gratitude and affirmed the medical supplies will be handed over to right persons.
On the same day, at the headquarters of the Lao Health Ministry, representatives of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union Central Committee and the family of donor Tran Viet Tuan presented over 300,000 medical face masks worth 10,000 USD to support Laos’ fight against the pandemic.
The face masks then will be delivered to Laos’ Central Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the Lao Youth Union Central Committee, the overseas Vietnamese Association in Vientiane, the coordinating board of the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha in Laos, and the Vietnamese Embassy in the country./.