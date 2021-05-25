Emergency workers care for victims of a high-speed train accident, at Kampung Baru station on May 24. (Source: straitstimes.com)

Kuala Lumpur (VNA) - Over 200 passengers injured in a light rail train (LRT) collision in an underground tunnel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 24.



The accident took place on May 24 evening when train No 40 carrying 213 passenger from Ampang station collided head-on with train No 81 which was empty, causing passengers to be thrown off their feet. Of the injured, 47 were severely hurt.



According to authorities, one train was travelling at 40 kilometres an hour while the other was going at 60 kilometres per hour.



Azhar Ghazali, a LRT representative, said rescue work is being underway.



According to local authorities, the collision was the first significant accident in the metro system’s 23 years of operation.



Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has ordered the Ministry of Transport to immediately investigate the accident, while calling for priority in treatment for the injured./.



VNA