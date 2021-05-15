Malaysia, Indonesia urge UNSC to help halt Gaza Strip strikes
Malaysia and Indonesia on May 15 called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to intervene and stop Israel's strikes on the Gaza Strip, as the conflict between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants raged on.
Malaysia's Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said that in a phone conversation with Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, both leaders agreed that Israel's actions must be stopped immediately.
In a televised address, he said both were of similar views that the international community, especially the UNSC, should act swiftly to cease all forms of violence committed by Israel, and save the lives of Palestinians.
To date, the UNSC has not issued any statement on the current situation in Palestine, he added.
The Council will publicly discuss the worsening violence on May 16, diplomats said.
The 15-member council has met privately this week about the worst hostilities in the region in years, but has so far been unable to agree on a public statement.
The UNSC held the second emergency meeting this week on May 12 to discuss escalating tension between Israel and Palestine in recent days, during which Vietnam expressed serious concern over and opposed related violent acts./.