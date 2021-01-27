World Experts forecast Vietnam’s development path On the occasion of the ongoing 13th National Party Congress, several experts have made assessments and forecasts on the forthcoming development path of Vietnam.

World Indian scholar believes in Vietnam overcoming post-COVID-19 challenges Under the leadership of the 13th Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), Vietnam will play decisive role to face the challenges in a post-COVID-19 scenario, Geetesh Sharma, President of the India-Vietnam Solidarity Committee (IVSC) in West Bengal told Vietnam News Agency correspondents in India.

World Vietnam attends 17th ASEAN-Russia senior officials’ meeting The 17th ASEAN – Russia Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) took place virtually on January 26, which was co-chaired by Russia and Indonesia – coordinators of ASEAN – Russia ties.

World 13th National Party Congress receives wide coverage on international media Major news agencies and newspapers in the region and the world have run many stories analysing the significance and importance of the 13th National Party Congress to Vietnam in both political and economic aspects.