Vietnam backs upcoming elections in Palestine
Vietnam supports the organisation of upcoming elections in Palestine as well as initiatives and measures to achieve a fair, comprehensive, and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue, Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh has said.
Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh (Photo: VNA)
New York (VNA) - Vietnam supports the organisation of upcoming elections in Palestine as well as initiatives and measures to achieve a fair, comprehensive, and long-term solution to the Palestinian issue, Chargé d'Affaires to the UN, Ambassador Pham Hai Anh has said.
Addressing an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on January 26 to discuss developments in the Middle East, the Vietnamese diplomat called on the international community to continue providing financial support to UN agencies in order to maintain humanitarian aid for Palestinians.
He also affirmed Vietnam’s strong support for the two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestine State, in line with international law and UN resolutions.
UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland briefed participants on the disturbing situation in the Middle East, saying that continued violence in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank has killed many people, including women and children.
The UN is willing to support efforts to organise the upcoming elections in Palestine, the official said, adding UN organisations are also assisting Palestine in carrying out COVID-19 vaccinations and calling on Israel to join the effort.
Ahmed Aboul Gheit, Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, expressed a hope that the Palestinian people will have more opportunities to receive assistance from the international community.
Attendees also supported upcoming legislative and presidential elections in Palestine.
The US representative said the Biden administration backs the two-state solution, affirming that this is the best way to secure Israel’s future and satisfy the legitimate aspirations of Palestinians./.