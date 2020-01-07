Culture - Sports First Ha Long int’l music festival to take the stage The first Ha Long international music festival is scheduled to take place in the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 10 – 11 with the participation of over 100 Vietnamese and foreign artists.

Culture - Sports Admiring Dong Ngo Pagoda's Lotus tower In 2017, Đồng Ngọ Pagoda’s Cửu phẩm liên hoa tower was recognized as a National Treasure. This helps attracts more and more tourists, both locals and foreigners

Culture - Sports HCM City to host Cho Lon food fair Ho Chi Minh City’s District 5 will organise Cho Lon Kitchen food fair at Van Lang Park in District 5 from January 11-12.