Business SK ecoplant, BCG Energy to develop renewable energy projects in Vietnam BCG Energy, a member of Bamboo Capital Vietnam, has freshly signed a cooperation agreement with SK ecoplant, one of the Republic of Korea's leading investors in renewable energy, to build a solar and wind power plant with a capacity of 700 MW in Vietnam.

Business PM inspects key infrastructure works in Tien Giang Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 23 inspected the progress of key construction works in the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang, including Go Cong sea dyke and Rach Mieu 2 bridge.

Business Binh Dinh province paves way for investments By rapidly building a favourable environment for investors, Binh Dinh province has grown to be an appealing economic hub in central Vietnam, attracting both domestic and foreign investments in all key sectors.

Business Vietnam tackles obstacles to stock market upgrade Vietnam's ambition to elevate its stock market from "frontier" to "emerging" status by 2025 faces two key hurdles, including pre-trade margin requirements for foreign investors and foreign ownership ratios in certain sectors, said Deputy Director of the Securities Market Development Department under the State Securities Commission (SSC) Pham Thi Thuy Linh.