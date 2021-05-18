World Indonesia not to import rice this year The Indonesian Bureau of Logistics (Bulog) said it will not import rice this year as the government’s rice reserve stock (CBP) in Bulog’s warehouse is sufficient for sales of supply availability and price stabilisation (KPSH), market operations, disaster emergency response and social assistance.

World Thailand shows support for APEC statements Thailand has expressed its support for the three key statements to be announced by the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, local media reported.

World World Economic Forum cancels 2021 annual meeting The World Economic Forum (WEF) has cancelled its annual meeting which was slated for August in Singapore due to the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Vietnam calls Libyan parties to comply with ceasefire Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, deputy head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, has called on parties involved in Libya to abide by the ceasefire agreement and resolve humanitarian issues in conformity with basic principles of international law.