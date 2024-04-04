Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on April 3 asked NA committees and agencies to thoroughly prepare for the upcoming 7th session of the 15th-tenure legislature.

NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue speaks at the meeting on April 3. (Photo: VNA)

Speaking at a meeting with leaders of the NA committees and agencies to review their performance in the first quarter and discuss important affairs for April and the second quarter, Hue said that priority must be given to the preparation for the NA's upcoming 7th session. Read full story



- The Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Inspection Commission convened its 39th meeting in Hanoi on April 2 and 3, during which it looked into disciplinary measures against the Party Civil Affairs Committee of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and some relevant Party organisations and members.

At the 39th meeting of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Inspection Commission. (Photo: VNA)

Implementing a decision made at its 37th session, the Inspection Commission decided to remove Nguyen Hong Minh, former Secretary of the Party Committee and former Director General of the MoLISA’s Directorate of Vocational Training, from all of his Party positions. Read full story



- Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary of the Party Committee of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China Liu Ning discussed measures to further promote relations between Vietnamese ministries and agencies, and Guangxi province of China at their meeting in Chongzuo city on April 3.

A view of the meeting. (Photo: VNA)

Son, who is paying an official visit to China, affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always support and facilitate cooperation between Vietnamese localities and their Chinese counterparts, including Guangxi. Read full story



- Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican, will visit Vietnam from April 9-14 at the invitation of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam, the office of the conference announced on April 3.

Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher , Secretary for Relations with States and International Organisations of the Vatican. (Photo: cgvdt.vn)

According to Chief of the office Archbishop Giuse Dao Nguyen Vu, this will be the first Vatican Secretary for Relations with States-level visit to Vietnam. During the visit, Archbishop Gallagher will meet with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, representatives of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Government Committee for Religious Affairs. Read full story



- Ambassador Mai Phan Dung, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), World Trade Organisation (WTO), and other international organisations in Geneva, on April 3 called for greater efforts to further promote gender equality as well as the role of women and girls in all peace and security processes.



Speaking on behalf of the inter-regional group at Item 10 General Debate - technical cooperation within the framework of the 55th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council, which is taking place in Switzerland from February 26 to April 5, Dung stressed the role and contributions of women and girls to the implementation of the sustainable development goals (SDGs). Read full story



- Vietnam’s macro-economic achievements were applauded at an international workshop co-organised by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the State Bank of Laos on April 3 in Luang Prabang.

Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong (second, left ) speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)

The workshop discussing measures to overcome headwinds of the global economy saw the participation of bank governors from Laos, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam; the Deputy Managing Director of IMF; the Chief Representative of International Financial Corporation (IFC) office in Laos; representatives of central banks and finance ministries of ASEAN countries, international organisations, and financial institutions in the region. Read full story



- Vietnam’s durian exports accounted for 31.8% of China’s total import turnover of this item, according to the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).



The signed protocol on phytosanitary requirements for Vietnamese durian exported to China has created an opportunity for Vietnam to develop its durian industry in a modern, quality, safe, and sustainable manner, the agency said. Read full story



- There has not been any information on casualties related to Vietnamese people in strong earthquakes and aftershocks that hit Taiwan (China) on April 3, according to the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei.



The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has directed the office to quickly contact local authorities and representatives of the Vietnamese community in Taiwan to get information and promptly respond to the situation. At the same time, the ministry has also instructed Vietnamese representative agencies in Japan and the Philippines to prepare citizen protection plans as the governments of these countries issued tsunami warnings./. Read full story