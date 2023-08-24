Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

- Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from August 27-29.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. (Photo: vtc.vn)

The visit will be made at the invitation of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. Read full story



- President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose on August 23 paid a working visit to the central province of Quang Tri, which is running a kindergarten education project funded by the Belgian Government.

President of the Belgian Senate Stéphanie D'Hose speaks at a working session with Quang Tri province's leaders. (Photo: VNA)

At the function, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam remarked that he appreciated Belgium’s support for the locality so far and hoped for more assistance in the time to come regarding Quang Tri’s efforts to address war aftermath, promote socio-economic development, and support livelihoods for local victims of landmines and Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin. Read full story



- Nature-related policies should be integrated into business strategies and plans, said Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha at the 10th Vietnam Corporate Sustainability Forum in Hanoi on August 23.

To contribute to achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs) and fulfilling Vietnam’s relevant commitments, more investments should be made in nature-based solutions to enhance ecosystem services, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase resilience to climate change, and create new opportunities for innovation and growth, he said. Read full story



- Construction of a passenger terminal at the Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai southern province and the third terminal (T3) of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City is scheduled to start on August 26 at a total cost of over 45 trillion VND (1.89 billion USD).



The information was revealed by Lai Xuan Thanh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Airports Corporation of Vietnam (ACV) - the investor of both projects. Read full story



- The establishment of a land use rights trading floor will help this market operate in an open, transparent, healthy and sustainable manner, said experts.



Such an exchange is vital for the centralised management of the realty sector, said Deputy Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Le Minh Ngan at a governmental meeting on August 21. Read full story



- The establishment of the Vietnam-Singapore Innovation Centre in the southern province of Binh Duong is expected to become leverage to promote innovation for rapid and sustainable development, Nguyen Van Loi, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee.



The model, which was initiated by Becamex IDC Corp, will play an important role in building industrial parks, training, attracting high-quality human resources as well as fostering scientific and technological research and supporting enterprises in terms of innovation, he said. Read full story



- The ASEAN Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting (AFMGM) and related meetings, taking place from August 22-25, are expected to affirm a commitment to collaboration in maintaining economic stability in the region.



The meetings brought together finance ministers and central bank governors from nine ASEAN countries namely Indonesia, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam as well as a representative of Timor-Leste as an observer./. Read full story