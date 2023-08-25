Politics Vietnamese leaders congratulate India on spacecraft's successful landing on moon President Vo Van Thuong has sent a letter of congratulations to Indian President Droupadi Murmu on the successful landing of India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon.

Politics Dien Bien, Lao locality foster borderline of peace, friendship The Border Guard High Command in the northern border province of Dien Bien on August 24 presented office equipment and construction materials worth 55 million VND (2,291 USD) to Border Guard Company 163 under the Military High Command of Laos’ Luang Prabang province.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics PM Lee’s visit significant to Vietnam-Singapore ties in both present, future: Expert The upcoming Vietnam visit by Singaporean Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong carries a significant meaning in the Vietnam-Singapore ties, both at present and in the future, according to Associate Prof. Vu Minh Khuong from Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy under National University of Singapore.