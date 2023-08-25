☀️ Morning digest August 25
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
– A seminar on President Ho Chi Minh and Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro’s contributions to fraternal ties between Vietnam and Cuba recently took place in Havana, as part of the ongoing visit by head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education Nguyen Trong Nghia from August 22-24.
Speaking at the event, Nghia said the speeches by Director of the Military History Research Centre José M. Cereijo Torres and former Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Fredesmán Turro González have highlighted the profound significance and noble values in the revolutionary thoughts of the two Vietnamese and Cuban leaders. Read full story
– Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 24 chaired a Government law-building session during which participants discussed the draft Capital Law (revised); the draft Law on Road Traffic Order Safety; the draft Road Traffic Law; and the draft Law on Defence Industry, Industry Security and Encouragement.
Opening the session, PM Chinh said that institution building is one of the three strategic breakthroughs that the Government is focusing on. Read full story
- A Vietnamese delegation, led by Khuat Duy Le Minh, deputy head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ department of international law and treaties, participated in the 32nd workshop on managing potential conflict in the East Sea held in Banten province, Indonesia, on August 24.
Vietnam contributed to the function three presentations on managing coral reefs in the country, studying sea waves in the Gulf of Tonkin, and the agreement on the conservation and sustainable use of marine biological diversity of areas beyond national jurisdiction in the framework of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). Read full story
- A seminar between Vietnamese and Chinese young coast guard officers took place in Hanoi on August 24, as part of the third edition of their 2023 exchange programme.
At the event, they discussed political and ideological work in maritime law enforcement, and marine environment protection in a question-and-answer format to share experience and effective measures. Read full story
– Vietnam has taken actions to effectively implement the Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment (CAT), with achievements recognised and hailed by the international community, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).
Speaking at the MIC conference to provide information about Vietnam’s human rights work to the media on August 24, Colonel Tran Nguyen Quan, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Public Security’s Department of Legal Affairs, and Judicial and Administrative Reform, said that projects on disseminating the convention and Vietnam's laws on torture prevention and control, issued by the Prime Minister, ministries, sectors and 63 localities, have been built and carried out across the nation. Read full story
– The second meeting of the Vietnam-UK Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) Trade Committee took place in Hanoi on August 24 under the co-chair of Vietnamese Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thi Thang and British Minister of State for International Trade Nigel Huddleston.
Participants listened to reports on outcomes of meetings of professional committees that were held earlier. Read full story
– The Canadian Embassy in Hanoi held a ceremony on August 24 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Vietnam-Canada diplomatic relations (1973 - 2023), featuring cultural performances and an exhibition showcasing Canadian products in Vietnam.
At the ceremony, representing the Government of Vietnam, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan affirmed that Vietnam highly values its relationship with Canada and wants the ties to be further strengthened in a friendly, cooperative, stable, long-lasting, and mutually beneficial manner, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. Read full story./.