☀️ Morning digest February 15
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported by the Vietnam News Agency.
- More than 56,600 visitors, including 29,050 foreigners, paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday from February 9 - 12.
A view of Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)Meanwhile, over 500 visitors offered incense to the late leader at the Da Chong (K9) historical relic site in Hanoi's outlying district of Ba Vi in the period.
– Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid tribute to the kings and ancestors who made enormous dedications to the country at Kinh Thien Palace, part of the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long, in Hanoi on February 13.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (front, centre) and other officials offer incense at Kinh Thien Palace in the Imperial Citadel of Thang Long on February 13. (Photo: VNA)He was accompanied by Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Dinh Tien Dung, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee's Office Le Minh Hung, along with other officials of the Party and Hanoi.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 13 (or the fourth day of the lunar New Year) attended a ceremony to welcome international ships and give the order to handle the first cargo in the Year of the Dragon at Tan Cang – Cai Mep port (TCIT) in southern Ba Ria – Vung Tau province.
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh extends New Year greetings to personnel working at Tan Cang - Cai Mep international port (TCIT) (Photo: VNA)The Tan Cang - Cai Mep port cluster, located near the Thi Vai - Cai Mep river T-junction, is a national gateway and a point of transit for goods between Vietnam and countries around the world, especially the key export and import markets of Vietnam in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, thus playing an important role in trading activities and economic development of the country.
- Argentina's newspaper La Nacion has run an article highlighting the business climate in Vietnam and encouraging the country's firms to explore the Southeast Asian market.
The article underlined that Vietnam is the 10th largest economy in Asia with its GDP reaching 410 billion USD, a forecast growth of 6.5% and inflation of 3.4% in 2024.
- The Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City welcomed nearly 148,000 passengers on February 14, the highest level since the beginning of the Tet peak season 2024.
According to the airport's operation centre, it served 934 flights on the day, including 836 passenger ones.
– Chinese-flagged cruise ship Zhao Shang Yi Dun carrying 600 passengers docked at Ha Long International Cruise Port in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh on February 13 (the fourth day of the Lunar New Year)., bringing 600 visitors to the famous tourist destination in the north of Vietnam.
This is the first international cruise ship docking at the port in the Year of the Dragon.
- The capital city of Hanoi has welcomed about 653,000 visitors in seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holidays from January 8-14, up 21.6% year on year, including nearly 103,000 foreigners, a rise of 2.2% over the same time last year, according to the municipal Department of Tourism.
Hanoi welcomes about 653,000 visitors in seven-day Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday (Photo: VNA)The department said that total revenue from tourism activities is estimated at 2.35 trillion VND (96.21 million USD), a surge of 35.1% over the same period last year./.