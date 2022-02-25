

Hanoi, (VNA) - The following is a news summary for last evening by the Vietnam News Agency.



President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his entourage arrived at the Changi international Airport at about 6:45 pm on February 24 (local time), starting a three-day State-level visit to Singapore at the invitation of Singaporean President Halimah Yacob. During the visit, the Vietnamese President is scheduled to meet his Singaporean counterpart, hold talks with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and meet with Speaker of the Singaporean Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin.

Minister of Public Security General To Lam (R) and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (Photo: VNA)

- The US will increase exchanges and cooperation with Vietnam regarding climate change response in a bid to realise major goals set by the two countries’ leaders at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26), said US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on February 24. The US official noted the US-Vietnam relationship is on a good track of development across sectors and emphasised that climate change response plays an important role in ensuring environmental and national security. Read full story



- The Vietnamese Embassy in Ukraine has kept track of the Vietnamese community and a close watch on the developments of the situation in the host country, stated Ambassador Nguyen Hong Thach on February 24, advising the community to keep calm. He underlined that the embassy is closely monitoring all developments and is keeping close contact with relevant Ukrainian agencies.



- Military Hospital 175 on February 24 brought a patient with respiratory failure from Truong Sa island district in the south-central province of Khanh Hoa to the mainland for treatment, using a helicopter. The 49-year-old patient suffered severe coughing, chest pain and short of breath. On February 23, he was brought to the health station of Truong Sa (Spratly) island where he was tested negative for COVID-19 three times.



- The Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV) on February 24 officially issued a press release regarding the impact of the Russia – Ukraine situation on Vietnamese airlines’ international routes. Accordingly, the local carriers have proactively built air traffic routes and arranged alternate airports to avoid areas where the war may occur, ensuring the absolute safety for their flights.



Up to 81 percent of people in general said that they are willing to get children aging from 5-11 years old vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a poll conducted in all 63 localities nationwide by the Social Opinion Institute under the Party Central Committee's Commission for Information and Education.

VNA