☀️ Morning digest February 27
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
Hanoi (VNA) - The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last weekend by the Vietnam News Agency.
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 26 received Roland Busch, visiting President and CEO of Siemens Group – a German-based technology group that has run its representative office in Vietnam since 1993.
Affirming the importance of deepening relations with Germany in all fields, the PM said he is pleased to see that, after nearly five decades of diplomatic relations and more than a decade of strategic partnership, the nations’ ties have been continuously strengthened and developed, particularly in trade and investment. Read full story
- A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations attended the 7th meeting of the Youth Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from February 23-26, which aimed to foster dialogue on promoting youth engagement in socio-political activities.
Hosted by the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP), the meeting brought together 47 delegates from 18 political parties across 12 Asian countries, along with nearly 100 young Mongolian representatives. It built on the success of the previous ICAPP Youth Wing Meeting and the 7th ICAPP Women's Wing Meeting held in Mongolia last August. Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to support Vietnam's bid for re-election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-2028 tenure.
Leading a Vietnamese delegation to the UNHRC’s 55th session in Geneva on Feburary 26, Minister Son said human rights could only be best ensured in a peaceful, stable environment where international law is maintained and respected, and where the State places its people at the centre of all policies, ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development. Read full story
- The UNESCO Office in Vietnam in coordination with the Centre for Vocational Education and Training under the Trade Union of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on February 26 launched a project on facilitating access to vocational and transferable skills for out-of-school children and youth in Vietnam.
The project, which will be carried out in southern provinces of Dong Thap and Ba Ria-Vung Tau in 2023-2024, aims to narrow the gap in accessibility to schooling by children and youth. It is the third phase of a larger project implemented by UNESCO in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region with the first phase implemented in Indonesia (2018-2019) and Thailand (2020-2021). Read full story
- Vietnam has a diverse natural and cultural heritage system, which has both reflected a rich cultural history and served as a motivation for socio-economic development, thus laying a foundation for developing the country's cultural industries.
Many heritage sites have become special tourism assets, contributing positively to promoting economic growth in many localities and creating livelihoods for local people. Read full story
- Two narrow-body aircraft C919 and ARJ21 of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) landed at Van Don international airport in northern Quang Ninh province on February 26, beginning their showcase and desmontration at the Comac Airshow from February 26-29.
The C919 is a narrow-body passenger aircraft with a length of nearly 39 metres, a capacity of 168 passengers, and a maximum flight range of 4.075 km. This aircraft seat configuration is similar to the Boeing 737 Max and A320/321 models with a middle aisle and two rows of seats, three on each side. Meanwhile, the ARJ21-700 has a maximum capacity of 90 seats and an operating range of about 3.200 km. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 26 received Roland Busch, visiting President and CEO of Siemens Group – a German-based technology group that has run its representative office in Vietnam since 1993.
Affirming the importance of deepening relations with Germany in all fields, the PM said he is pleased to see that, after nearly five decades of diplomatic relations and more than a decade of strategic partnership, the nations’ ties have been continuously strengthened and developed, particularly in trade and investment. Read full story
- A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations attended the 7th meeting of the Youth Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from February 23-26, which aimed to foster dialogue on promoting youth engagement in socio-political activities.
Hosted by the ruling Mongolian People's Party (MPP), the meeting brought together 47 delegates from 18 political parties across 12 Asian countries, along with nearly 100 young Mongolian representatives. It built on the success of the previous ICAPP Youth Wing Meeting and the 7th ICAPP Women's Wing Meeting held in Mongolia last August. Read full story
- Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to support Vietnam's bid for re-election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-2028 tenure.
Leading a Vietnamese delegation to the UNHRC’s 55th session in Geneva on Feburary 26, Minister Son said human rights could only be best ensured in a peaceful, stable environment where international law is maintained and respected, and where the State places its people at the centre of all policies, ensuring comprehensive and sustainable development. Read full story
- The UNESCO Office in Vietnam in coordination with the Centre for Vocational Education and Training under the Trade Union of Ba Ria-Vung Tau province on February 26 launched a project on facilitating access to vocational and transferable skills for out-of-school children and youth in Vietnam.
The project, which will be carried out in southern provinces of Dong Thap and Ba Ria-Vung Tau in 2023-2024, aims to narrow the gap in accessibility to schooling by children and youth. It is the third phase of a larger project implemented by UNESCO in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) region with the first phase implemented in Indonesia (2018-2019) and Thailand (2020-2021). Read full story
- Vietnam has a diverse natural and cultural heritage system, which has both reflected a rich cultural history and served as a motivation for socio-economic development, thus laying a foundation for developing the country's cultural industries.
Many heritage sites have become special tourism assets, contributing positively to promoting economic growth in many localities and creating livelihoods for local people. Read full story
- Two narrow-body aircraft C919 and ARJ21 of state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC) landed at Van Don international airport in northern Quang Ninh province on February 26, beginning their showcase and desmontration at the Comac Airshow from February 26-29.
The C919 is a narrow-body passenger aircraft with a length of nearly 39 metres, a capacity of 168 passengers, and a maximum flight range of 4.075 km. This aircraft seat configuration is similar to the Boeing 737 Max and A320/321 models with a middle aisle and two rows of seats, three on each side. Meanwhile, the ARJ21-700 has a maximum capacity of 90 seats and an operating range of about 3.200 km. Read full story
Of the area, the 500,000 ha of existing large-sized timber forests will be maintained and another 450,000-550,000 ha grown during 2024-2030, according to the MARD’s plan on the development of large-sized timber forests for the period. Read full story
- An ongoing training course on the emission trading system (ETS) and carbon market has gathered 145 participants from relevant state agencies, organisations, and enterprises, making the first capacity-building activity in Vietnam with participation from both public and private sectors.
Taking place on February 26 and 27, it offers a comprehensive programme on the topics and the use of market simulation tools. Leading international experts are set to share insights into global carbon pricing implementation, necessary preparations for operating the carbon market, as well as principles of and measurement, reporting, and verification (MRV) requirements within the emission trading system./. Read full story