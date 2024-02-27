Politics Vietnam seeks re-election to UN Human Rights Council Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has called on countries to support Vietnam's bid for re-election as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2026-2028 tenure.

Politics NA Chairman congratulates Cambodia on successful Senate election National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on February 26 sent a letter of congratulations to President of the Cambodian Senate Samdech Vibol Sena Pheakdei Say Chhum on the successful organisation of the Senate Election for the fifth term.

Politics Vietnam attends 7th ICAPP Youth Wing Meeting in Mongolia A delegation from the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations attended the 7th meeting of the Youth Wing of the International Conference of Asian Political Parties (ICAPP) in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia from February 23-26, which aimed to foster dialogue on promoting youth engagement in socio-political activities.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on February 26 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.