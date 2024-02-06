☀️ Morning digest February 6
The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.
- President Vo Van Thuong has offered incense in commemoration of some late Party and State leaders and visited several former leaders in southern localities on the occasion of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and the 94 founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930 - 2024).
President Thuong offered incense to commemorate late President Le Duc Anh and late President of the National Liberation Front of South Vietnam Nguyen Huu Tho who used to hold the positions of State Vice President, Acting State President, Chairman of the National Assembly, and Vice Chairman of the State Council. Read full story
- President Vo Van Thuong on February 5 visited the Guard High Command and the Mobile Police High Command under the Ministry of Public Security and inspected their combat readiness on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) Festival.
He asked the guard force to be well aware of their tasks of ensuring security and safety for Party and State leaders, as well as national and international events in Vietnam, and activities of Vietnamese leaders abroad. Read full story
- Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on February 5 visited the Traffic Police Department under the Ministry of Public Security and extended Lunar New Year (Tet) greetings to officers and soldiers of the traffic police force across the country on the occasion of its 78th traditional day and the upcoming Tet festival.
The event was also connected to various traffic police stations nationwide, with nearly the participation of 12,000 officers and soldiers of the traffic police force, and leaders of police units at all levels. Read full story
- The Ministry of National Defence on February 5 held a virtual event connecting with the Vietnamese forces engaged in the United Nations peacekeeping mission on the threshold of the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival.
The event facilitated a connection between Hanoi’s Military Radio and Television Centre, Ho Chi Minh City’s 175 Military Hospital, and key UN peacekeeping missions, including the UN Interim Security Force for Abyei (UNISFA), the UN Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the UN Peacekeeping Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) and the UN headquarters in the US. Read full story
- Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang has urged the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD), ministries, agencies and localities to prevent fishing vessels from encroaching on foreign waters and take stringent measures against illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing activities.
While chairing the 9th meeting of the National Steering Committee for IUU Fishing Prevention and Control in the southern province of Kien Giang on February 5, Quang, who is also head of the committee, suggested bringing serious violation cases to People's Courts for trial as a deterrent measure. Read full story
- The Vietnamese and Chinese coast guard forces conducted a joint patrol in the border maritime area between Mong Cai City, the northern province of Quang Ninh and Dongxing city, Guangxi province of China on February 5.
The patrol aimed to fortify coordination in the fight against crime and law violations, particularly during the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) festival. Read full story
- Aero K, an airline of the Republic of Korea, and Da Nang city’s Tourism Department on February 5 evening held a ceremony to launch a new route connecting the RoK’s Cheongju to the central city of Vietnam.
According to the Korean carrier, Da Nang is the first city in Vietnam that Aero K has chosen to operate regular flights from Cheongju to Da Nang with a frequency of one flight every day. The first flight is scheduled to depart from Cheongju at 10:05 pm on February 5 and land in Da Nang at 00:45 am the next day. The return trip departs from Da Nang at 2:15 am on the same day. Read full story
- A surge in consumer demand, particularly after the Kitchen God's Day, has recorded through Hanoi, with a notable uptick ranging from 20-30%, reported a working delegation of the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the municipal People’s Committee following their inspection on February 5.
Supermarkets and businesses, which anticipated an increasing demand in the run-up to the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival, have strategically formulated plans and inked contracts to augment the supply of goods by an average of 7-25% compared to the same period last year. The focus was primarily on essential goods, particularly food and groceries. At retail points, the inventory has increased by 15-40% to satiate demand, with 90% of the products being of Vietnamese origin. Read full story
- A 6.5kg hawksbill sea turtle that was accidentally caught by a local man was released back to the sea off the coast of the southern province of Ba Ria-Vung Tau on February 5.
Border guards in Phuoc Thuan border station in Xuyen Moc district organised the release. Read full story./.