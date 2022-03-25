☀️ Morning digest for March 25
The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.
-The ninth session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up on March 24 after six working days divided into two periods.
Addressing the closing ceremony, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue summed up that the session had dealt with 15 issues to prepare for the third plenary session of the 15th NA.
-National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on March 24 chaired a working session between the Party Delegation to the NA and the Central Public Security Party Committee's Standing Board on the draft laws and resolutions compiled and submitted to the legislature by the Ministry of Public Security.
During the 14th tenure of the NA, the ministry built and submitted 13 laws and resolutions to the legislative body. At the upcoming third plenary session of the 15th NA, the ministry will submit to the legislature a draft Law on Mobile Police, a draft Resolution on a pilot model of organising working, career consultation and vocational training activities for inmates outside the prison, a draft revised Law on Road Traffic Order and Safety, and a draft law on forces engaging in security and order protection at grassroots level, said Lam.
-President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the effective coordination between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee with the President’s Office in supporting the State leader's activities in 2021 during a conference in Hanoi on March 24.
The President highlighted the important role of the VFF in promoting the national great unity and enhancing social consensus.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son (right) meets Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) in Hanoi on March 24.(Photo: VNA)-Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Secretary-General of the International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Louise Mushikiwabo discussed measures to strengthen cooperation between Vietnam and OIF in the future during their meeting in Hanoi on March 24.
- The Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) is ready to cooperate with the British Chamber of Commerce (Britcham) in supporting enterprises, especially those engaged in renewable energy and sustainable development to limit waste and environmental pollution, VCCI Chairman Pham Tan Cong said.
He made the statement at a working session with Britcham Vietnam on March 23 to discuss cooperation plans to assist businesses in certain sectors.
-Binh Duong province introduced the investment and business opportunities in the southern industrial hub to German investors during a conference on March 24.
Binh Duong calls for investment from German firms in the fields of automobile mechanics, electronic technology, supporting industries for automobile mechanics, electronics, and high-tech agriculture, he said.
-Award-winning movie Emma Peeter has been shown in Hanoi, kicking off the annual Francophone Film Festival scheduled for March 24-27.
Emma Peeters will kick off the Francophone Film Festival. The festival will be held from March 24 to 27 in Hanoi. (Photo Take Five Production)The festival will show other award-winning films including Borders; Fahim - the Little Chess Prince; Jeune Juliette; Roll The Drums! and Vietnamese film Truyen Thuyet Quan Tien (Legend of Quan Tien).
-Measures to turn Quy Nhon city in the central coastal province of Binh Dinh into a leading tourism destination in Asia were discussed at a workshop organised by Vietnam Real Estate E-Magazine (Reatimes) and Vietnam Institute of Real Estate Research (VIRES) on March 24.
With outstanding advantages in terms of geographical location, natural conditions, socio-economic environment and attractive investment choices, Quy Nhon has an opportunity to become Asia's leading leisure centre through planning, the participation of pioneering businesses and active support of local authorities.