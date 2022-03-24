Politics President hails VFF Central Committee's effective coordination President Nguyen Xuan Phuc praised the effective coordination between the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee with the President’s Office in supporting the State leader's activities in 2021 during a conference in Hanoi on March 24.

Politics NA Standing Committee’s ninth session concludes The ninth session of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee wrapped up on March 24 after six working days divided into two periods.

Videos Vietnam supports stronger economic ties in Francophonie community Vietnam strongly supports efforts by the International Organisation of La Francophonie to promote economic cooperation and connect businesses in French-speaking countries, and as an active and responsible member of the organisation, Vietnam will keep actively joining these efforts.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on March 24 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency on March 24.